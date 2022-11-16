US Senator Schumer Says Will 'Enthusiastically' Support Biden Reelection Bid in 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US Senator Chuck Schumer said that he would "enthusiastically" support President Joe Biden should he decides to run for reelection in 2024.

"If Biden decides to run, I will enthusiastically support him," Schumer said during a news conference by Senate Democrats on Tuesday.

Schumer's commented when asked by a reporter about the potential for Biden to run for reelection in the US election for president in 2024.

Biden said last week that he will decide next year on whether to run in the 2024 presidential race.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce later on Tuesday that he will run for president in 2024.