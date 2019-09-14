UrduPoint.com
US Senator Schumer Warns Against China Trade Deal That Trades Soybeans For Huawei

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:42 AM

Any trade deal with China that gives telecommunications giant Huawei access to the US market in exchange for allowing US soybean sales in China would threaten the United States' national security, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Any trade deal with China that gives telecommunications giant Huawei access to the US market in exchange for allowing US soybean sales in China would threaten the United States' national security, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday.

"Trading Huawei for soybeans would be forsaking America's future," Schumer said via Twitter. "President Donald Trump: Stay strong on Huawei. Our economic and national security depend on it."

On Thursday, Trump acknowledged widespread speculation that the two nations were considering some sort of partial trade deal, adding, "It's something we would consider, I guess.

"

Top trade negotiators from China and the United States are slated to meet in Washington next month in their latest attempt to resolve an ongoing trade war.

Soybeans are a top US export to China while Washington has banned Huawei from US government contracts over fears that Huawei installs so called backdoors in its equipment that can allow Chinese intelligence to spy.

