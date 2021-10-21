US Senator Scott Calls on DHS Chief to Resign for 'Lying' About Border Being Secure

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) US Republican Senator Rick Scott called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign for lying about the United States' border with Mexico being secure.

"He's lied about the border being secure. He's lied about the crisis the Biden admin has clearly caused. He won't take responsibility or fix it. Enough is enough. Mayorkas must resign NOW," Scott said in a tweet on Wednesday.

During a Senate roundtable discussion, Scott said Mayorkas lied to a Homeland Security panel about providing them with the information they needed for oversight of the border crisis and complying with the law.

Earlier this year, Mayorkas was caught on a hot mic admitting the border was in a crisis, but refused to admit it publicly, echoing the White House's perspective on the situation.

However, US President Joe Biden eventually admitted there was a border crises as the number of apprehensions hit record numbers over the last several months.

The total number of apprehensions on the southern border since October 2020 - the beginning of the US government's fiscal year - has now surpassed 1.5 million. Illegal crossings on the US southern border hit a 20-year monthly high under the Biden administration, which saw about 212,000 migrant encounters.