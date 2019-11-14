UrduPoint.com
US Senator Scott Says Will Press Erdogan On Turkey's Relations With Russia - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) US Senator Rick Scott said in a statement on Wednesday that he will press Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Turkey's relations with Russia.

"Today, I will ask President Erdogan the following: Why did Turkey purchase the S-400 missile system from Russia, knowing that it would result in sanctions from the United States under CAATSA?" Scott said. "Why Does Turkey believe it should continue to enjoy the protections of the NATO alliance if it continues to cozy up to Moscow?"

Trump is currently meeting with Erdogan at the White House to discuss mutual concerns on Syria and bilateral issues regarding the F-35 fighter jet program and Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Trump said he will host a small group of Republican lawmakers who will speak to Erdogan in the Oval Office, including Scott.

Scott said he will also raise the issue during the meeting as to what Turkey is doing to help the United States fight terrorists and prevent further Russian intrusion in the middle East.

Turkey's relationship with Russia should concern the United States and Congress must consider taking further action against Ankara unless Erdogan agrees today to change its behavior, Scott added.

