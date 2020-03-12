UrduPoint.com
US Senator Scott Self-Quarantines After Meeting With COVID-19-Infected Brazilian Visitor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) US Senator Rick Scott announced on Thursday that he self-quarantined after appearing in the same room with a member of a Brazilian delegation infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The health and safety of the American people is my focus and I have made the decision to self-quarantine in an abundance of caution," Scott said. "I am feeling healthy and not experiencing any symptoms at this time."

Scott noted that he was alerted earlier on Thursday that a member of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's delegation tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"On Monday, I met with the President [Bolsonaro] in Miami, and while I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me," Scott said.

The senator from Florida canceled a press conference where he planned to announce his legislation to expand access to novel coronavirus testing.

US President Donald Trump, who also met with Bolsonaro, said on Thursday that he has no concerns about being exposed to the novel coronavirus.

More than 1,400 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States and at least 38 people have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

