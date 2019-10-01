US Senator Seeks Ban on Officials' Families Profiting From Ukraine - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Family members of senior US officials would be banned from profiting in Ukraine under new legislation, Senator John Kennedy said on Tuesday announcing the bill.

"Specifically, his bill will ban an immediate family member of a member of the Senate, the House, the president's cabinet, the vice president and/or the president from serving as a consultant, employee, independent contractor or board member for or owning 5% or more in any entity doing business in or with Ukraine," Kennedy said in a statement.