US Senator Seeks Extension of Limits on Russian Uranium Sales in United States - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) A bipartisan group of US senators asked the Commerce Department to reduce imports of uranium from Russia, Senator Mike Enzi representing the uranium-producing state of Wyoming said on Thursday.

"Wyoming leads in uranium production and the Russian efforts to dominate US markets pose serious threats. I joined a bipartisan group of senators in asking the Commerce Department to reduce our country's dependence on Russian uranium imports," Enzi said via Twitter.

Enzi was one of ten lawmakers who signed a letter to Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Enforcement and Compliance Jeffrey Kessler calling on the Trump administration to extend the Russian Suspension Agreement (RSA), a 28-year old pact that caps US imports of Russian uranium.

The letter cited an April report by the US Nuclear Fuel Working Group, which recommended continuing limits on Russian uranium. The report claimed Moscow had weaponized nuclear fuel supplies by dumping uranium in the United States to the detriment of US miners and fuel producers.

"The Russian Federation should know that Congress will not stand by while they unfairly manipulate the uranium market for their geostrategic purposes. We will not stand by while our nuclear industry is subjected to illegal energy market campaigns," the letter said.

In addition to Enzi, the letter was signed by Senators John Barrasso, Martin Heinrich, Lisa Murkowski, Joe Manchin, Mike Braun, Tom Udall, Kevin Cramer, Tom Cotton and Lindsey Graham.