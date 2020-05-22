US Senator Seeks Flynn-Kislyak Transcript, Access to All Intel Reports on Trump Campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) US Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein on Friday requested all intelligence documents related to communications between former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Russia's ambassador at the time of the 2016 presidential transition.

"I ask that you provide the committee with all intelligence reports as to which officials made an unmasking request that revealed General Flynn name [and] the transcripts of General Flynn's phone calls with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and any FBI reports summarizing their calls," Feinstein said in a letter to the Justice Department and Directorate of National Intelligence.

Feinstein based her request on the earlier declassification of a list of Obama administration officials who received Flynn's name as the person speaking with Kislyak during the period between President Donald Trump's November 8, 2016 election and Trump's swearing in on January 20, 2017.

The list included former Vice President Joe Biden.

In addition Feinstein requested a list that could reveal Names of Trump aides, other than Flynn, who were subject to spying by the outgoing Obama administration.

Earlier this month, Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham announced a wide-ranging probe of allegations that the Obama administration spied on Trump and his associates, although Graham rejected calls for former President Barack Obama to testify.