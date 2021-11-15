UrduPoint.com

US Senator Seeks To Add China Sanctions To Defense Bill As Biden Meets Xi - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:33 PM

US Senator Seeks to Add China Sanctions to Defense Bill as Biden Meets Xi - Statement

US Senator Marco Rubio on Monday filed multiple amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to counter threats emanating from China just as President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are about to hold a virtual meeting, Rubio's office said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) US Senator Marco Rubio on Monday filed multiple amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to counter threats emanating from China just as President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are about to hold a virtual meeting, Rubio's office said in a statement.

The statement provided summaries of the amendments in a section dubbed "Countering Beijing's Threat, Defending Human Rights, and Strengthening Relations With Our Allies," which include proposals to bolster relations with Taiwan and assess China's threat in space, among others.

Rubio also filed amendments to require identifying and sanctioning entities that assist in the construction of Chinese military bases overseas and Chinese government-run education organizations, such as Confucius Institutes, to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the statement said.

The filing comes on the eve of a virtual meeting between Biden and Xi on Monday evening, during which they are expected to discuss strategic issues concerning the future of the relationship between the United States and China.

