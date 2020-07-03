US Senator Seeks to Make Defense Bill Force Trump to Disclose Foreign Properties

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) A newly proposed amendment to the annual US defense spending bill would force President Donald Trump to disclose financial information about foreign properties owned or managed by his Trump organization, US Senator Tom Udall in a statement on Thursday.

"We filed an amendment to NDAA [the National Defense Authorization Act] to require the president to disclose financial information about foreign properties owned or managed by the Trump [Organization]," Udall said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Udall added that lawmakers need to know whether Trump is making foreign policy decisions based on public interest or for his own financial interests.

The legislation was prepared as an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that funds the US military.

US lawmakers have expressed concern Trump could make decisions that benefit for his personal assets, rather than the national interest.