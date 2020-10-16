UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Seeks Unredacted FBI Spreadsheet Showing Efforts To Verify Steele Dossier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 04:20 AM

US Senator Seeks Unredacted FBI Spreadsheet Showing Efforts to Verify Steele Dossier

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Lawmakers probing origins of the Trump-Russia investigation are demanding an unredacted copy of a 94-page spreadsheet that reportedly details unsuccessful FBI attempts to validate a bogus dossier that helped trigger the investigation, Senate Finance Committee Chair Charles Grassley said in a press release.

"This spreadsheet clearly shows that the FBI failed to corroborate key information in the discredited, DNC [Democratic National Committee]-funded, Steele dossier yet continued to use it to justify surveillance against Carter Page," the release said on Thursday.

The discredited dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steel was used to obtain warrants to eavesdrop on Carter Page, an aide in the 2016 campaign by President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Grassley and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chair Ron Johnson wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director John Ratcliffe seeking a copy of the original spreadsheet.

"Although this spreadsheet falls squarely within the scope of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee's (HSGAC) August 6, 2020 records subpoena, the FBI has failed to produce the original version of the spreadsheet," the letter said.

A heavily redacted version previously made public shows that the FBI failed to corroborate key information in dossier yet continued to use it to justify surveillance against Page, the letter added.

The dossier helped trigger former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Democratic allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to defeat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The Mueller probe eventually concluded that no collusion had taken place after the investigation dominated the first two years of the Trump administration.

Related Topics

Senate Russia Hillary Clinton Trump August FBI 2016 2020

Recent Stories

France registers record 30,000 new COVID-19 cases ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

5 hours ago

US envoy says Taliban agree to reduce Afghan casua ..

4 hours ago

Govt apprises Opposition to ensure SOPs before org ..

4 hours ago

5th Gen War - Twitterati bust RAW's #Fake letter a ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.