US Senator Seeks Unredacted FBI Spreadsheet Showing Efforts to Verify Steele Dossier

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Lawmakers probing origins of the Trump-Russia investigation are demanding an unredacted copy of a 94-page spreadsheet that reportedly details unsuccessful FBI attempts to validate a bogus dossier that helped trigger the investigation, Senate Finance Committee Chair Charles Grassley said in a press release.

"This spreadsheet clearly shows that the FBI failed to corroborate key information in the discredited, DNC [Democratic National Committee]-funded, Steele dossier yet continued to use it to justify surveillance against Carter Page," the release said on Thursday.

The discredited dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steel was used to obtain warrants to eavesdrop on Carter Page, an aide in the 2016 campaign by President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Grassley and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chair Ron Johnson wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director John Ratcliffe seeking a copy of the original spreadsheet.

"Although this spreadsheet falls squarely within the scope of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee's (HSGAC) August 6, 2020 records subpoena, the FBI has failed to produce the original version of the spreadsheet," the letter said.

A heavily redacted version previously made public shows that the FBI failed to corroborate key information in dossier yet continued to use it to justify surveillance against Page, the letter added.

The dossier helped trigger former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Democratic allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to defeat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The Mueller probe eventually concluded that no collusion had taken place after the investigation dominated the first two years of the Trump administration.