US Senator Sinema Announces Her Resignation From Democratic Party

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema said on Friday that she is leaving the Democratic party and has registered as a political independent.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema said on Friday that she is leaving the Democratic party and has registered as a political independent.

"I've registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense," Sinema said in a Thursday interview with Tapper in her Senate office.

According to Sinema, she never "fit neatly into any party box."

"Removing myself from the partisan structure - not only is it true to who I am and how I operate, I also think it'll provide a place of belonging for many folks across the state and the country, who also are tired of the partisanship," she said.

Reacting to Sinema's announcement, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that the senator's decision will not change control of the Senate by the Democratic majority and expressed hope that successful work with her will continue.

In November's Senate elections, the Democratic Party secured 51 seats, giving the Democratic party control of the upper house of Congress.

