US Senator Suggests Cutting Aid to Foreign Countries 'For Any Reason' - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) US Senator Rand Paul in a statement on Monday suggested the United States should cut aid to foreign countries for any wrongdoing.

"The fact is, everyone in Washington is just mad President [Donald] Trump didn't want to spend more of your money on foreign aid," Paul said via Twitter. "Fine with me. I say cut it all off, for any reason. Corruption? Cut it off. Starting wars? Cut if off."

Paul said Trump usually makes decisions based on his instincts, which on foreign policy he described as "pretty good.

"

Trump is currently facing a pending impeachment trial in the US Senate after the House of Representatives voted last week to charge him with abuse of power and obstruction of justice for allegedly withholding security assistance to Ukraine.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.