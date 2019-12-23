UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Suggests Cutting Aid To Foreign Countries 'For Any Reason' - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 10:10 PM

US Senator Suggests Cutting Aid to Foreign Countries 'For Any Reason' - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) US Senator Rand Paul in a statement on Monday suggested the United States should cut aid to foreign countries for any wrongdoing.

"The fact is, everyone in Washington is just mad President [Donald] Trump didn't want to spend more of your money on foreign aid," Paul said via Twitter. "Fine with me. I say cut it all off, for any reason. Corruption? Cut it off. Starting wars? Cut if off."

Paul said Trump usually makes decisions based on his instincts, which on foreign policy he described as "pretty good.

"

Trump is currently facing a pending impeachment trial in the US Senate after the House of Representatives voted last week to charge him with abuse of power and obstruction of justice for allegedly withholding security assistance to Ukraine.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Senate Ukraine Washington Twitter Fine Trump United States Moroccan Dirham Money 2016 All

Recent Stories

Young Emirati falconers fly high at Sharjah Falcon ..

41 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence is key to sustainable econ ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

2 hours ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

2 hours ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

2 hours ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.