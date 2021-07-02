US Senator Ted Cruz Blocking State Dept. Nominees Over Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Republican Senator Ted Cruz is blocking 13 of President Joe Biden's nominees to Department of State positions to force the US government to re-impose economic sanctions on the company building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe, NBC news reported on Friday.

The 13 nominees, including two assistant secretaries of state, have all already been approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) but they are now in indefinite limbo as Cruz continues to hold up their confirmation processes to get the Biden administration to reverse its sanctions waiver, the report said.