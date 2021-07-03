UrduPoint.com
US Senator Ted Cruz Blocking State Dept. Nominees Over Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Republican Senator Ted Cruz is blocking 13 of President Joe Biden's nominees to Department of State positions to force the US government to re-impose economic sanctions on the company building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe, NBC news reported on Friday.

The 13 nominees, including two assistant secretaries, have all already been approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) but they are now in indefinite limbo as Cruz continues to hold up their confirmation processes to get the Biden administration to reverse its sanctions waiver, the report said.

Cruz is blocking Brett Holmgren, Biden's choice as assistant secretary for intelligence and Daniel Kritenbrink, who is to be assistant secretary for East Asia and Pacific affairs as well as the next assistant secretary for international narcotics and law enforcement, in addition to a number of ambassadors, NBC News said.

Other Senate opponents of the new pipeline have not joined Cruz in his blocking tactics, NBC News noted.

