US Senator Tests Positive for COVID-19 Antibodies After Joining Pfizer Vaccine Trial

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) US Senator Steve Daines, who participated in a trial of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, said he has now acquired antibodies against the coronavirus in a press release.

"While this was a blind trial, I have since tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies," Daines said Wednesday.

Daines said he and his wife, Cindy, decided to participate in the trial with more than 100 others from his home state of Montana.

"My goal is to help build confidence and trust for Montanans and the American people wondering if they should take the vaccine when it is approved.

This is about saving lives. This is about supporting our healthcare heroes," Daines added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pfizer announced their vaccine developed with BioNTech had demonstrated 95 percent effectiveness in trials and that they plan to seek emergency use authorization from the food and Drug Administration within days.

In vaccine trials, half of participants get the vaccine and the other half receive a placebo, with nobody including trial administrators knowing who got what.