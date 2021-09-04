UrduPoint.com

US Senator To Introduce Bill Honoring 13 Killed In Kabul With Congressional Gold Medals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Senator to Introduce Bill Honoring 13 Killed in Kabul with Congressional Gold Medals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) US Senator Steve Daines announced on Friday that he will introduce a bill awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the 13 American service members killed in the suicide attack at the Kabul airport last week.

"13 heroes bravely gave all to protect Americans and our allies. It's fitting for Congress to recognize their sacrifice in a historical moment for our nation with the Congressional Gold Medal." Daines said in a tweet.

Congressional Gold Medals are the highest award that the US Congress can bestow for distinguished achievements and contributions both in the military and civilian realms.

Although Daines - a Republican representing the US state of Montana - is currently the only sponsor of the bill, a spokesperson for his office told The Hill on Friday that he is looking for co-sponsors for the legislation on both sides of the aisle.

The bill will act as the Senate's companion legislation to a bill introduced in the House of Representatives on Tuesday by over 150 congresspeople, which would similarly award posthumous Congressional Gold Medals to the 13 fallen military service members.

Related Topics

Kabul Senate Suicide Attack Montana Congress Gold All Airport

Recent Stories

Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe ..

Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe Corridors From Afghanistan - ..

6 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Off ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Officials - Treasury Dept.

6 minutes ago
 Hashim, CS review Punjab development profile, ADP

Hashim, CS review Punjab development profile, ADP

6 minutes ago
 Mali special forces commander held over 2020 polic ..

Mali special forces commander held over 2020 police violence

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago
 Balochistan University playing key role for promot ..

Balochistan University playing key role for promoting knowledge & research in pr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.