UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator To Join House Republicans In Objecting To Electoral College Results - Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 10:06 PM

US Senator to Join House Republicans in Objecting to Electoral College Results - Statement

US Senator Josh Hawley on Wednesday said he would object to the results of the Electoral College when Congress convenes on January 6 to validate President-elect Joe Biden's victory, joining dozens of House Republicans in a plan to challenge the results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) US Senator Josh Hawley on Wednesday said he would object to the results of the Electoral College when Congress convenes on January 6 to validate President-elect Joe Biden's victory, joining dozens of House Republicans in a plan to challenge the results.

"Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard," Hawley said via Twitter. "I will object on January on their behalf."

Hawley's plan to object during the certification process on January 6 clears the path for Republicans to force debate and vote on states' Electoral College results.

A member of both the House of Representatives and the Senate must file an objection in writing to force a debate and vote to challenge any state's Electoral College results. However, a majority of lawmakers in both the House and Senate would have to vote to uphold the objection.

In a separate statement, Hawley alleged that some states failed to follow their own election laws and accused social media giants like Twitter of interfering in this year's presidential election in support of Biden.

Moreover, Hawley said Congress should at least investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to strengthen the security of the US elections.

Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. Trump, however, has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud, despite his campaign losing nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month. Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

Related Topics

Election Senate Vote Social Media Twitter Trump January November December Congress All Million

Recent Stories

UNICEF Warns Over 10Mln Children in 7 Countries Ma ..

3 minutes ago

AIGP orders strict action against violators on new ..

3 minutes ago

PTI to win next elections on performance basis: Fa ..

4 minutes ago

UNGA president calls all people to work together a ..

4 minutes ago

India out to find excuses for adventurism against ..

10 minutes ago

I.Coast ex-PM and opposition figure released, says ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.