WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) US Senator Christopher Coons will head to Ethiopia at the request of President Joe Biden to convey Washington's concerns over the ongoing crisis in the Tigray region, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"Senator Christopher Coons is traveling to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali at President Biden's request," Sullivan said in a statement. "Senator Coons will convey President Biden's grave concerns about the humanitarian crisis and human rights abuses in the Tigray region and the risk of broader instability in the Horn of Africa."