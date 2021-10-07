US Senator Urges Biden Admin. to Stop China Joining 11-Nation Trans Pacific Partnership

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai should use a provision in the US-Mexico-Canada free trade accord to block China's bid to join the 11 nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Senator Tom Cotton said in a letter to Tai on Wednesday.

"The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USCMA) includes a provision that requires any member of the USMCA to notify the other members if they intend to enter into free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with "non-market" economies," Cotton wrote. "Further, the pact allows USMCA parties to terminate the agreement within six months if any member enters into an FTA with a non-market economy.

The letter noted that China's state-run economy lacks protections for intellectual property, labor and the environment in contrast to free trade policies in the TPP.

In addition, the letter charge Beijing's policy of economic warfare runs counter to the practices of TPP nations.

China announced earlier this month that it had applied to join the TPP, which would require approval of all 11 member nations, according to media reports.

US opposition to the TPP featured prominently in the 2016 presidential campaign with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump. As president, Trump pulled the United States out of negotiations to finalize the agreement. The Trump administration also negotiated the USMCA to replace the North America Free Trade Agreement.