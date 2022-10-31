UrduPoint.com

US Senator Urges Congressional Probe Into Saudi Investors' Twitter Stakes

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 08:21 PM

US Senator Urges Congressional Probe Into Saudi Investors' Twitter Stakes

US Senator Chris Murphy on Monday urged a congressional panel to launch an investigation into investments in Twitter by Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Company after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk recently acquired the social media company

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) US Senator Chris Murphy on Monday urged a congressional panel to launch an investigation into investments in Twitter by Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Company after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk recently acquired the social media company.

"Today, I am requesting the Committee on Foreign Investment - which reviews acquisitions of US businesses by foreign buyers - to conduct an investigation into the national security implications of Saudi Arabia's purchase of Twitter," Murphy said.

Kingdom Holding Company and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will retain ownership of approximately $1.

89 billion in Twitter shares following Musk's acquisition of the company, making them the platform's second largest investors, bin Talal said on Friday.

Murphy said the United States should be concerned about Saudi investments in Twitter due to their interest in repressing political speech and influencing US politics.

Foreign ownership of major social media platforms such as Twitter and TikTok, whose parent company is based in China, represents a "dangerous trend" that the United States does not have to accept, Murphy added.

Related Topics

China Social Media Twitter Company Saudi United States Saudi Arabia Elon Musk Billion

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court grants protective bail to Wasiq ..

Lahore High Court grants protective bail to Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi

2 minutes ago
 House robbed at gun point, woman tortured

House robbed at gun point, woman tortured

3 minutes ago
 Man Charged With Murder in Connection With 2017 Ki ..

Man Charged With Murder in Connection With 2017 Killing of Two Indiana Teens - P ..

3 minutes ago
 Political stability imperative for country's devel ..

Political stability imperative for country's development: VC KU

3 minutes ago
 PRT celebrates anniversary of UN INSARAG certifica ..

PRT celebrates anniversary of UN INSARAG certification

3 minutes ago
 Maintaining law and order in capital utmost priori ..

Maintaining law and order in capital utmost priority: DIG Operations

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.