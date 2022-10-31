US Senator Urges Congressional Probe Into Saudi Investors' Twitter Stakes

US Senator Chris Murphy on Monday urged a congressional panel to launch an investigation into investments in Twitter by Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Company after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk recently acquired the social media company

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) US Senator Chris Murphy on Monday urged a congressional panel to launch an investigation into investments in Twitter by Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Company after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk recently acquired the social media company.

"Today, I am requesting the Committee on Foreign Investment - which reviews acquisitions of US businesses by foreign buyers - to conduct an investigation into the national security implications of Saudi Arabia's purchase of Twitter," Murphy said.

Kingdom Holding Company and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will retain ownership of approximately $1.

89 billion in Twitter shares following Musk's acquisition of the company, making them the platform's second largest investors, bin Talal said on Friday.

Murphy said the United States should be concerned about Saudi investments in Twitter due to their interest in repressing political speech and influencing US politics.

Foreign ownership of major social media platforms such as Twitter and TikTok, whose parent company is based in China, represents a "dangerous trend" that the United States does not have to accept, Murphy added.