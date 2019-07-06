US Senator Urges Trump to Reverse EPA Decision to Limit Renewable Energy Market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump must reverse the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) decision to limit the renewable energy market's potential in the United States by not expanding the biofuel volume requirements, US Senator Chuck Grassley said in a press release.

"It's unacceptable that EPA would set biofuel volumes below demand at a time when farmers, biofuels producers and agribusiness owners are forced to shed jobs and close plants," Grassley said on Friday. "I urge President Trump to compel EPA to reverse course and keep his word to the forgotten Americans who have faithfully stood with him."

Grassley added that the EPA is working in favor of big oil companies.

Earlier on Friday, the EPA announced that the conventional renewable fuel volumes, primarily met by corn ethanol, would be maintained at the implied 15-billion gallon target set by Congress.

The agency is also proposing an advanced biofuel volume requirement for 2020 of 5.04 billion gallons, which is 0.12 billion gallons higher than the advanced biofuel volume requirement for 2019.

The cellulosic biofuel volume requirement of 0.54 billion ethanol-equivalent gallons for 2020 is based on the agency's production projection which is 0.12 billion ethanol-equivalent gallons higher than the cellulosic biofuel volume set for 2019.

The EPA also proposes maintaining the biomass-based diesel (BBD) volume for 2021 at 2.43 billion gallons.