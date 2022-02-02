UrduPoint.com

US Senator Vows To Press Officials At Secret Briefing On Conducting Strikes In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 06:10 AM

US Senator Vows to Press Officials at Secret Briefing on Conducting Strikes in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Jim Inhofe, promised to press US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a classified briefing scheduled for Wednesday on any plans to carry out over-the-horizon strikes against terrorist targets in Afghanistan.

The Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a classified briefing on Afghanistan with Blinken and Austin on Wednesday morning.

"Here's what I'd like to hear from Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin... I want to understand what threats we face from terrorist organizations in Afghanistan today. I want to know how the administration plans to counter these threats, seeing as we have conducted zero over-the-horizon counterterrorism strikes since August - not even to punish the terrorists who killed 13 American service members at Abbey Gate, as the president promised to do," Inhofe said in a press release on Tuesday.

Inhofe also said he will seek an update on the number of Americans still in Afghanistan since the mass exodus in August.

As part of the Doha pact, the Taliban provided the US with assurances that it would not become a terrorist safe haven.

In December, the Afghanistan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar told Sputnik that the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) grants al-Qaeda and Islamic State fighters Afghan passports. The practice is a signal that terrorism is being legalized there, the ambassador said.

The terrorist threat to the US homeland from externally-directed attacks is at its lowest since September 11, 2001, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Combating Terrorism Milancy Harris told the US House of Representatives in December. However, the United States still faces a number of terrorist groups committed to targeting its interests and personnel abroad, Harris added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Senate United Nations Doha Austin Tajikistan United States August September December From Top

Recent Stories

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

6 hours ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

6 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

6 hours ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

6 hours ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

6 hours ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>