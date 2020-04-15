US Senator Warren Endorses Joe Biden for President - Video Message

UrduPoint.com
US Senator Warren Endorses Joe Biden For President

US Senator Warren Endorses Joe Biden for President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) US Senator and ex-presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the presidency, saying he would be the best candidate to lead the United States through the current coronavirus pandemic.

"In this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government and I've seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I'm proud to endorse JoeBiden as President of the United States," Warren said in a video message posted Twitter.

