UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Warren Introduces Measure To Divert Funds For Border Wall To Fight Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Senator Warren Introduces Measure to Divert Funds for Border Wall to Fight Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) US Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said in a statement on Thursday that she proposed legislation to divert funding used to build a border wall to a fund that will be used to battle the novel coronavirus.

"Rather than use taxpayer Dollars to pay for a monument to hate and division, my bill will help ensure that the Federal government has the resources it needs to adequately respond to this emergency," Warren said in a statement in announcing her Prioritizing Pandemic Prevention Act.

Warren said the measure stipulates that all appropriated funds to build a wall on the US border with Mexico to be immediately transferred to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the United States Agency for International Development for the purpose of combatting the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, HHS Secretary Alex Azar told a Senate panel the Trump administration was seeking a $2.5 billion to fight the novel coronavirus, which has so far infected more than 50 people in the United States.

Democrat lawmakers, however, criticized the allocation as woefully insufficient with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying the appropriators should instead write an $8.5 billion emergency spending bill to fight the viral outbreak.

Related Topics

Senate Minority Trump United States Mexico Border All Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman reports new case of COVID-19

1 minute ago

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

53 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

1 hour ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

2 hours ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

2 hours ago

8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 202 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.