US Senator Warren Officially Quits White House Race, Refrains From Endorsing Others

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

US Senator Warren Officially Quits White House Race, Refrains From Endorsing Others

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) US Senator Elizabeth Warren formally dropped out of the race for the White House on Thursday, but did not say if she will endorse either of the remaining candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination - former Vice President Joe Biden or Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

"No, not right now. Going to take a little time to think a little more," Warren told reporters when asked which of the two candidates she would throw her support behind to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November presidential election.

Warren quit her campaign after faring poorly in the Super Tuesday primaries that decided the support of Democrats in 14 US states on who would be the party's nominee for president.

A former school teacher who became one of America's best known women after fighting against the corrosive power of big money, Warren's endorsement could positively impact the campaigns of Biden or Sanders.

