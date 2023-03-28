US Senator Wicker Blasts Pentagon for Lack of Communication on China, Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Senator Wicker rebuked the Pentagon on Tuesday over its lack of timely communication with the Senate on threats posed by China and Iran.

"It is unacceptable that no one informed the Senate of this attack in a timely manner," Wicker said at a Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing, in which Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attended as a witness. "I would strongly prefer that the Biden administration treat Congress as a partner moving forward," he added.

Wicker was referring to an Iranian drone attack on a US base in Syria last Thursday, which killed a US contractor and injured six.

He noted that the Senate had been considering several major votes related to the use of force against Iran on the same day, yet no one in the executive branch informed it of the attack.

Wicker also expressed anger over what he described as a "dismissive non-answer" from Austin's deputy three weeks after he and Senator Rubio sent a letter on February 8 to the secretary asking about facts and decisions about China's surveillance balloon. He said his second letter only received a reply on Monday. He said he had significant questions about it that he would raise later in the hearing.