US Senators Accuse Trump of Abuse After His Doral Resort Was Chosen to Host G7 Summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Three US lawmakers have objected to the Trump administration's decision to host next year's G7 summit at one of President Donald Trump's retreats in Doral, Florida, accusing Trump of abusing his office for the benefit of his business.

"The President has chosen to host the 2020 G7 Summit at his private golf resort in Miami," Senators Gary Peters, Ron Wyden and Sherrod Brown wrote in a jointly-issued statement. "The goal of the G-7 Summit is to encourage cooperation, trade, and dialogue among the world's leading democracies. This is another outrageous example of the President using his office to funnel money from American taxpayers and foreign sources into his own pockets."

In a letter sent to the White House and the department of State, Homeland Security and Treasury, the senators noted that the use of Doral for the G-7 summit was the latest in a long list of instances where US taxpayer Dollars were directed to properties owned by Trump.

"Recent reporting raised concerns that the US Air Force increased personnel stays at the Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland, and Vice President Pence stayed at the Trump hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland 175 miles away from his meetings in Dublin," their statement read.

It also noted that a Government Accountability Office report requested by senator Peters and released earlier this year found that Trump's first four trips to his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago alone cost the US taxpayers $13 million.

In September, Peters led Wyden and Brown in introducing the Heightened Oversight of travel, Eating, and Lodging (HOTEL) Act, which would bar the US Federal government from spending taxpayer dollars at lodging properties owned by the president, vice president and other cabinet officials.