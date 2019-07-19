US Senators, Acting Homeland Security Chief Tour Border to Assess Migrant Conditions

A group of US senators have joined Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan on a tour of the southwestern border to assess the challenges immigration enforcement faces to deal with the influx of migrants coming into the United States, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) A group of US senators have joined Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan on a tour of the southwestern border to assess the challenges immigration enforcement faces to deal with the influx of migrants coming into the United States , the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan is traveling to McAllen, [Texas] to meet with a congressional delegation from the US Senate on border security issues," the release said. "He will be joined by 15 Senators as he highlights the operational challenges faced in the Rio Grande Valley Sector as a result of the overwhelming surge of migrants to the US border."

The congressional delegation will visit several Federal immigration facilities where migrants are processed and held, the release said.

The release noted that the number of migrants crossing into the United States declined in June, but the number of migrant families and children coming in the United States illegally remains high.

The Department of Defense said in a press release on Thursday that Acting Secretary of Defense Richard Spencer is also touring the border in McAllen today as he oversees Defense Department operations assisting immigration enforcement with its border security mission.

Spencer is also expected to discuss the announcement of the deployment of some 2,100 troops to the border.

US lawmakers have been visiting detention facilities on the US border with Mexico after reports emerged that Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents had failed to provide detainees with adequate food, water and sanitary supplies, and migrants were sleeping on cold concrete floors.