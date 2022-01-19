US Senators Brief Biden on Trip to Ukraine Amid Tensions With Russia

A bipartisan group of US senators met with President Joe Biden on Wednesday to brief him on their trip to Kiev amid rising tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border, Sen. Rob Portman said

"We just got back last night from a congressional delegation trip to Ukraine. It was bipartisan led by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and myself, Sen. (Roger) Wicker, Sen. (Kevin) Cramer. We are part of that congressional delegation and this morning we were able to attend a secure briefing by the President and his team," Portman told a joint press briefing with other members of the delegation.

Earlier this week, a bipartisan congressional delegation of senators Portman, Shaheen, Wicker, Cramer, Chris Murphy, Amy Klobuchar, and Richard Blumenthal traveled to Kiev to meet with the Ukrainian leadership, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and reaffirm the US commitment to defend the country against alleged Russian aggression.

"Just finished a meeting with @POTUS (President Biden) on our trip to Ukraine. I conveyed to him my impression that the Ukrainian people are ready to fight, but they will need clear signals that the U.S. is committed to the long fight for Ukrainian sovereignty. @POTUS gets it," Sen. Murphy said in a tweet following the meeting.

Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops and military equipment on its territory near the Ukrainian border, which Kiev perceives as preparations for invasion. Moscow dismisses the allegation, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov reiterated on Wednesday that the country does not intend to invade Ukraine and is not taking any actions to undermine its security. Russia argues that it has the right to move troops within its territory.