US Senators Call For Fighter Jets, Long-Range Missiles For Ukraine Ahead Of Munich Talks

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 11:23 PM

US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal on Thursday urged the United States and its allies to begin training Ukrainian forces on the use of advanced fighter jets, ahead of a trip by the lawmakers to the Munich Security Conference

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal on Thursday urged the United States and its allies to begin training Ukrainian forces on the use of advanced fighter jets, ahead of a trip by the lawmakers to the Munich Security Conference.

"The next thing (Ukraine) needs is fighter jets. You can't do combined arms operations without an air force. The MiG-29 is obsolete," Graham said during a press conference. "We would urge the (Biden) administration and all of our allies to start the training process now for advanced fighter jets for Ukraine."

Hopefully Ukraine will also soon be provided with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which have a range of up to 190 miles (300km), Blumenthal added.

The US has so far been reluctant to provide Ukraine with the long-range missiles, as the Biden administration has said it is neither encouraging nor enabling operations by Ukraine in Russian territory.

The lawmakers said they will reaffirm US support for Ukraine while engaging with partners from around the world at the Munich Security Conference. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also set to attend the event and meet with officials to discuss continued support for Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko said Kiev will receive Western fighter jets at a later stage of the conflict and after current military needs are sorted out.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov said it is only a "matter of time" before the US provides Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

