UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senators Call For Immediate Halt Of Fighting In Nagorno-Karabakh - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:03 AM

US Senators Call for Immediate Halt of Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh - Statement

A group of US Senate Republicans issued a statement on Thursday calling for a immediate halt to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and a return to peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) A group of US Senate Republicans issued a statement on Thursday calling for a immediate halt to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and a return to peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Both Armenia and Azerbaijan should immediately cease the violence and return to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group to negotiate a peaceful end to this decades-long disagreement," the statement said.

Related Topics

Senate Europe Minsk Armenia Azerbaijan

Recent Stories

Arabs account for 8.3 pct of total trading value i ..

1 hour ago

Shelling wreaks destruction in small Karabakh town ..

3 minutes ago

Armenia Recalls Ambassador in Israel for Consultat ..

3 minutes ago

Euro candidate Bulgaria joins European banking uni ..

3 minutes ago

Trudeau Announces $7.5Bln Infrastructure Plan as P ..

9 minutes ago

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.