US Senators Call for Immediate Halt of Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) A group of US Senate Republicans issued a statement on Thursday calling for a immediate halt to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and a return to peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Both Armenia and Azerbaijan should immediately cease the violence and return to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group to negotiate a peaceful end to this decades-long disagreement," the statement said.