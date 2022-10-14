US Senators Call for Repealing of 2002 Authorization to Use Military Force for Iraq War

US Senators Tim Kaine and Todd Young on Friday introduced a bill to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) that was passed for the purposes of the war in Iraq

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) US Senators Tim Kaine and Todd Young on Friday introduced a bill to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) that was passed for the purposes of the war in Iraq.

"By failing to repeal outdated and unnecessary AUMFs, Congress is abdicating its responsibility to provide oversight over military action and leaving these war authorizations subject to abuse," Kaine and Young said in a statement.

The 2002 AUMF was signed into law on October 16, 2002, and authorized the use of military force against the Iraq government led by Saddam Hussein.

Kaine and Young called on the Senate to vote on the bill during consideration of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, arguing that it was long past time to repeal the 2002 AUMF and formally end the war in Iraq.

Kaine and Young, members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, have been leading voices in Congress to raise concerns over the use of military force without congressional authorization.