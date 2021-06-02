UrduPoint.com
US Senators Call For Sanctioning Belarus After Meeting With Tsikhanouskaya - Statements

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 01:20 AM

US Senators Call for Sanctioning Belarus After Meeting With Tsikhanouskaya - Statements

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) US Senators Chris Murphy, Rob Portman and Jeanne Shaheen urged in separate statements imposing more effective sanctions on Belarus in light of the alleged human rights violations there and the recent Ryanair incident after the lawmakers met with Belarusian opposition figure Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Lithuania earlier on Tuesday.

"While there already are some sanctions in place, they are clearly not effective enough. Therefore, I support increased sanctions on places where the Lukashenko regime will feel pain and I hope that on our next trip we will have the opportunity to see free and fair elections in Belarus," Portman said in the statement on Tusesday afternoon.

The senators called upon the Belarusian government for "the immediate release" of Raman Pratasevich and his partner, Sofia Sapega, while finding no excuse for Minsk to apprehend and detain the two.

Murphy pointed out that the moment has come for the United States to act in concert with its European allies to implement significant sanctions against Belarus that will have an impact on the political strength of the country's government.

In May, a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be fake. Protasevich - founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist - and his partner Sapega were detained during the stopover at the airport.

