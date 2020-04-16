US Senators Call on Trump Admin. to Stop Building Border Wall Amid Pandemic - Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Twenty-five Democratic Senators in a letter on Wednesday are calling to the Trump administration to halt the construction of the wall on the US border with Mexico during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"While our country fights to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, continuing border wall construction places local communities at unnecessary risk," the letter said. "We request that during this crisis, all borer wall construction halt immediately."

The senators are urging the Trump administration to divert borer wall funds to the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and especially divert such funds to aid the healthcare sector and small businesses.

In addition, the senators pointed out that border wall construction defies the social distance and quarantine policies put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The letter was sent to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and US Attorney General William Barr.

The letter was co-signed by Senators Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Richard Durbin, Martin Heinrich, Jack Reed, Tom Udall, among others.

The United States as of Wednesday afternoon has more than 613,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 27,000 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.