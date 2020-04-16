UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senators Call On Trump Admin. To Stop Building Border Wall Amid Pandemic - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Senators Call on Trump Admin. to Stop Building Border Wall Amid Pandemic - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Twenty-five Democratic Senators in a letter on Wednesday are calling to the Trump administration to halt the construction of the wall on the US border with Mexico during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"While our country fights to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, continuing border wall construction places local communities at unnecessary risk," the letter said. "We request that during this crisis, all borer wall construction halt immediately."

The senators are urging the Trump administration to divert borer wall funds to the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and especially divert such funds to aid the healthcare sector and small businesses.

In addition, the senators pointed out that border wall construction defies the social distance and quarantine policies put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The letter was sent to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and US Attorney General William Barr.

The letter was co-signed by Senators Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Richard Durbin, Martin Heinrich, Jack Reed, Tom Udall, among others.

The United States as of Wednesday afternoon has more than 613,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 27,000 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

Trump Chad United States Mexico Border All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

1 hour ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

1 hour ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

2 hours ago

Without fanfare, Apple launches new iPhone for the ..

5 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

2 hours ago

Mexico Reveals Full Quotas Under New OPEC+ Deal on ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.