UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator's Claims On Probe Into Nemtsov's Murder Another Case Of Russophobia - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:33 PM

US Senator's Claims on Probe Into Nemtsov's Murder Another Case of Russophobia - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday called the recent claims by US Senator Roger Wicker on alleged concealment of information about the probe into Boris Nemtsov's assassination "another Russophobic speech" during the presidential race

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday called the recent claims by US Senator Roger Wicker on alleged concealment of information about the probe into Boris Nemtsov's assassination "another Russophobic speech" during the presidential race.

Wicker said during "The Nemtsov Murder and The Rule of Law in Russia" virtual roundtable hosted by Chatham House on Tuesday that the Russian authorities were not interested in an impartial investigation to find those who organized and committed the murder and withheld important information about the probe.

"We do not think that the US senator is in any way aware of the situation around the murder of Nemtsov.

It is unlikely that he has any data that our special services and our judicial authorities do not have," Peskov said, commenting on Wicker's statement, adding that "most likely, this is another statement from a series of routine Russophobic speeches during the election race."

Nemtsov, who held several senior positions in the Russian government in the 1990s and had been actively engaged in the opposition in the 2000s, was killed in central Moscow on February 27, 2015. Five suspects in the case of the politician's assassination were found guilty by the jury in late June 2017.

Related Topics

Election Murder Moscow Russia February June 2017 2015 From Government Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, registers strong ..

35 seconds ago

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic finds no. 1 in Pakista ..

14 minutes ago

Primary health care centres timings during Eid ann ..

21 minutes ago

PPP ministers defend Sindh govt over flooded Karac ..

29 minutes ago

Hina Jilani receives American Society of Internati ..

32 minutes ago

TRA publishes 33 apps for digital Eidiya

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.