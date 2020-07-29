(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday called the recent claims by US Senator Roger Wicker on alleged concealment of information about the probe into Boris Nemtsov's assassination "another Russophobic speech" during the presidential race.

Wicker said during "The Nemtsov Murder and The Rule of Law in Russia" virtual roundtable hosted by Chatham House on Tuesday that the Russian authorities were not interested in an impartial investigation to find those who organized and committed the murder and withheld important information about the probe.

"We do not think that the US senator is in any way aware of the situation around the murder of Nemtsov.

It is unlikely that he has any data that our special services and our judicial authorities do not have," Peskov said, commenting on Wicker's statement, adding that "most likely, this is another statement from a series of routine Russophobic speeches during the election race."

Nemtsov, who held several senior positions in the Russian government in the 1990s and had been actively engaged in the opposition in the 2000s, was killed in central Moscow on February 27, 2015. Five suspects in the case of the politician's assassination were found guilty by the jury in late June 2017.