US Senators Closer To Deal On $1.7Trln Spending Bill But 'Still Not There' - Schumer

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 07:34 PM

US Senators Closer to Deal on $1.7Trln Spending Bill But 'Still Not There' - Schumer

US Senators are still working to reach a deal on a $1.7 trillion funding bill ahead of a Friday deadline to avert a partial shutdown of the federal government, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) US Senators are still working to reach a deal on a $1.7 trillion funding bill ahead of a Friday deadline to avert a partial shutdown of the Federal government, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.

"We're getting ever closer to reaching an agreement, but we're still not there. I hope that we will lock in an agreement later this morning," Schumer said as the Senate readjourned at 8:00 a.m. local time (13:00 GMT) following a session that lasted until 2:00 a.m.

Senators are working to reach a deal on a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill to fund the government in fiscal year 2023. The legislation includes $858 billion in defense funding, as well as $45 billion for Ukrainian military aid.

US President Joe Biden must sign the bill by Friday at midnight to avoid a partial government shutdown.

However, some House Republicans, including leader Kevin McCarthy, have expressed opposition to the omnibus. The lawmakers contend that Congress should instead pass a short-term continuing resolution to temporarily fund the government until the new Congress, in which Republicans will hold the House majority, can draft a comprehensive budget. The new Congress takes office on January 3.

Lawmakers heard from Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday evening, who spoke in favor of the legislation and further security assistance for Ukraine, thanking the members of Congress for the billions already provided.

