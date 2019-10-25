UrduPoint.com
US Senators Demand Probe Of Amazon.com Role In Massive Bank Data Breach

Fri 25th October 2019

US regulators must investigate if Amazon.com was criminally negligent in failing to protect Capital One bank servers from one of the largest cyberattacks in American history, Senators Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren told the Federal Trade Commission on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) US regulators must investigate if Amazon.com was criminally negligent in failing to protect Capital One bank servers from one of the largest cyberattacks in American history, Senators Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren told the Federal Trade Commission on Thursday.

In July, a hacker penetrated Capital One's bank systems and stole the personal information of more than 100 million Americans.

"[Wyden and Warren] today urged the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate and determine if Amazon's failure to secure the servers it rented to Capital One violated federal law," the lawmakers said in a letter to FTC Chairman Joseph Simons.

Amazon's cloud-based platform, Warren and Wyden argued, should have been able to defend against the well-known server side request forgery (SSRF) cyberattack technique that was used. This level of negligence could amount to a crime, the letter said.

In September, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said the SSRF attack occurred because Capital One misconfigured the firewall and set permissions broader than intended - errors the bank immediately fixed. Capital One said the FBI, after catching the perpetrator, has found no evidence that the data was shared.

