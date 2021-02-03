UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senators Discuss With Biden Challenges In US-Russia Relations

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:36 PM

US Senators Discuss With Biden Challenges in US-Russia Relations

US Senator Chris Coons told reporters on Wednesday that he discussed during his meeting with President Joe Biden some of the challenges in the relations between the United States and Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) US Senator Chris Coons told reporters on Wednesday that he discussed during his meeting with President Joe Biden some of the challenges in the relations between the United States and Russia.

Biden is holding a series of consultations at the White House with Democratic lawmakers on his efforts to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and advance his $1.9 trillion economic relief plan.

"We talked some about President Biden's conversation with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, about some of the challenges in the US-Russia relationship - the arrest of [opposition figure Alexey] Navalny, the SolarWind hack and the bounties on our troops," Coons said after he and Senator Tom Carper emerged from the meeting.

Both senators represent Delaware, Biden's home state.

Biden's call to Putin is believed to be instrumental in reaching an agreement to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) - the only arms control regime in effect between Russia and the United States - for another five years. Biden had previously ordered a comprehensive intelligence review of the alleged adversarial Russian activities.

Coons said he and Carper also talked with Biden about the US-China relationship with respect to "where we are going and what the direction is going to be under this administration."

Related Topics

Russia White House Vladimir Putin United States From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

24 minutes ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

54 minutes ago

US extends New START nuclear treaty with Russia as ..

3 minutes ago

US Citizen Whelan Serving Prison Term in Russia in ..

3 minutes ago

Senegal rebels accuse army of 're-starting' war

3 minutes ago

After years of restructuring, Siemens has a new CE ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.