US Senators Drafting Bipartisan Statement On Russia Sanctions, Hope To Release Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US Senate leadership is in the process of drafting a resolution to convey the upper chamber's position on the Ukraine situation, which may mention an update on possible anti-Russia sanctions, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

"We are right now in the process of trying to put a bipartisan statement together," Schumer said during a press conference. "McConnell and I are working on this with chairs and ranking members of relevant committees."

Schumer added that they hope to have the statement ready as soon as today.

The leaders in the US Senate have been negotiating a bipartisan anti-Russia sanctions bill but talks stalled over differences on the scope of the sanctions, according to media reports.

Over the past few months, the United States and its European partners have grown worried of Russia's military activity near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion."

Moscow has denied the accusation, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said it has the right to move troops within its national territory.

