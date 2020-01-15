US Senators Express Concern Over Reported Detention of Iranian-Americans

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) A group of Democratic Senators expressed concerns to the US border agency over reports that authorities detained travelers based on their Iranian origin.

"We write to express our concern and request information regarding Customs and Border Protection (CBP) practices relating to secondary inspections of US citizens, permanent residents, and other travelers at ports of entry," the Senators, including Democrat minority leader Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, Tom Carper, Elizabeth Warren and others wrote in a letter to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan on Tuesday.

Lawmakers called on CBP to follow US laws and avoid discriminating people based on their nationality.

They noted that US citizens and other travelers, who do not pose risk to the security of the United States, should not be detained at the American border.

"If reports are true that CBP detained US citizens at ports of entry or airports based solely on their Iranian national origin, that is a clear violation of our nation's values and CBP guidance," Senator Carper said on Twitter.

Tensions between the United States and Iran elevated in early January after Washington killed in airstrike top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. In response, Tehran conducted attacks on military bases in Iraq hosting US troops in that country.