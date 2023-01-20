UrduPoint.com

US Senators Express Opposition To Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) A group of Republican US Senators wrote a letter to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to express their opposition to a potential ban on gas stoves and request clarity from the regulator on the proposed policy, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said on Friday.

Earlier this month, US media reported on CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka's desire to ban gas stoves in the United States. However, CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric said in a statement in response to the reports that the commission is not seeking to ban gas stoves at this time.

"CPSC Commissioner Trumka's comments have created uncertainty about a potential ban on gas stoves, and we need clarification on how the CPSC plans to move forward. An outright ban is a glaring regulatory overreach that would cause more problems that it would solve," Hyde-Smith said via Twitter.

US Senators including Hyde-Smith, Cynthia Lummis, Jim Risch and Roger Wicker sent the letter to Hoehn-Saric on Thursday, delivering a copy to Trumka and other CPSC commissioners as well.

More than one-third of households in the United States use gas stoves, the letter said, citing Energy Information Administration data. Gas stoves also tend to be more durable, with a ban likely resulting in a disproportionate impact on low-income populations, the letter said.

CPSC is researching gas emissions in stoves and exploring ways to address related health concerns, Hoehn-Saric said in a statement. Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, Hoehn-Saric said.

"Like the CPSC, our desire is to ensure that consumer products are as safe as possible. Home appliances are some of the most expensive purchases that our constituents make each year, and those products must be designed first and foremost with safety in mind. However, we remain concerned about regulatory overreach from Federal agencies," the lawmakers' letter said.

CPSC should instead gather more information and work with manufacturers to ensure the safety of gas stoves, the letter said.

The senators requested a response to the letter by January 27.

