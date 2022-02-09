US Senators Getting Closer to Agreement on Russia Sanctions Bill - Majority Leader Schumer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) US lawmakers are moving towards agreement on an anti-Russian sanctions bill over the situation in Ukraine, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Tuesday.

"It is moving along but there are still a couple of areas of disagreement, but they're bridging the gap," Schumer said during a press conference. "They are getting closer and closer."

Schumer expressed hope that the legislation will force Moscow to change its behavior.

"The basic view of many on our side and of the White House is to pass a full strong sanctions bill before any invasion," he added.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.