US Senators' Idea on Military Aid for Kiev May Lead to Conflict Intensification - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) US senators' initiative on $300 million-worth annual military aid for Ukraine may lead to the intensification of the Donbas conflict and certainly does not promote peaceful political settlement of the crisis, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a bipartisan group of US senators introduced a bill that would authorize $300 million each year in military aid to Ukraine, including lethal assistance.

"We have repeatedly said that deliveries of weapons, military equipment and particularly lethal arms [to Ukraine] will no way contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine's south-east, this is a factor promoting conflict maintenance, and it even creates conditions for its intensification," the source said.

"We see this intention as the decision has not been made yet as something that does not promote peaceful political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine's south-east," the source added.