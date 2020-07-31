US Senators' Idea on Military Aid for Kiev May Lead to Conflict Intensification - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) US senators' initiative on $300 million-worth annual military aid for Ukraine may lead to the intensification of the Donbas conflict and certainly does not promote peaceful political settlement of the crisis, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a bipartisan group of US senators introduced a bill that would authorize $300 million each year in military aid to Ukraine, including lethal assistance.

"We have repeatedly said that deliveries of weapons, military equipment and particularly lethal arms [to Ukraine] will no way contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine's south-east, this is a factor promoting conflict maintenance, and it even creates conditions for its intensification," the source said.

"We see this intention ” as the decision has not been made yet ” as something that does not promote peaceful political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine's south-east," the source added.