UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senators' Idea On Military Aid For Kiev May Lead To Conflict Intensification - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 06:10 PM

US Senators' Idea on Military Aid for Kiev May Lead to Conflict Intensification - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) US senators' initiative on $300 million-worth annual military aid for Ukraine may lead to the intensification of the Donbas conflict and certainly does not promote peaceful political settlement of the crisis, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a bipartisan group of US senators introduced a bill that would authorize $300 million each year in military aid to Ukraine, including lethal assistance.

"We have repeatedly said that deliveries of weapons, military equipment and particularly lethal arms [to Ukraine] will no way contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine's south-east, this is a factor promoting conflict maintenance, and it even creates conditions for its intensification," the source said.

"We see this intention ” as the decision has not been made yet ” as something that does not promote peaceful political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine's south-east," the source added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Lead May Million

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Turkmenistan in fight aga ..

46 minutes ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violation in Syria, T ..

59 minutes ago

Report Finds New Zealand Forces Misled Authorities ..

59 minutes ago

EU Welcomes Release of 6 Bahai Community Members A ..

59 minutes ago

Human Fraternity Document a source of inspiration: ..

2 hours ago

China star Wu Lei 'turns down Premier League' to s ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.