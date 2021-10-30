UrduPoint.com

US Senators Introduce Bill Exempting India From Sanctions Over S-400 Deal - Release

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Senators Introduce Bill Exempting India From Sanctions Over S-400 Deal - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) US Senators Ted Cruz, Todd Young and Roger Marshall introduced legislation this week that would exempt India and other allies from being hit with sanctions over their business with the Russian military due to the greater risk posed by China, Cruz's office said on Friday in a press release.

"(Cruz, Young and Marshall) this week introduced the 'Circumspectly Reducing Unintended Consequences Impairing Alliances and Leadership Act of 2021' (CRUCIAL Act), which creates a 10-year exemption for member countries of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue”Australia, Japan, and India”from U.S. sanctions passed in 2017 that would undermine unity against China," the press release said.

If passed, the legislation would exempt India from sanctions that would typically be enacted as punishment for its decision to do business with the Russian military. The Biden administration is currently in the process of deciding whether it will sanction India over their 2018 decision to purchase Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.

Cruz is quoted as saying in the release that now would be the wrong time for the Biden administration to undo progress on the US-India relationship by imposing sanctions meant to deter Russia. Doing so would accomplish nothing except undermining shared security goals of combating China's aggression and forcing India to become dependent on China, Cruz added.

Related Topics

India Business Russia China Young Progress Japan 2017 2018 From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About ..

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About Possible 5G Interference - Re ..

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboa ..

Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboard

55 minutes ago
 Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing ..

Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing situation through dialogue: T ..

55 minutes ago
 New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces ..

New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Run for Governor - Statement

55 minutes ago
 US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden ..

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden agenda at stake

1 hour ago
 Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines d ..

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.