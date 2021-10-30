US Senators Introduce Bill Exempting India From Sanctions Over S-400 Deal - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) US Senators Ted Cruz, Todd Young and Roger Marshall introduced legislation this week that would exempt India and other allies from being hit with sanctions over their business with the Russian military due to the greater risk posed by China, Cruz's office said on Friday in a press release.

"(Cruz, Young and Marshall) this week introduced the 'Circumspectly Reducing Unintended Consequences Impairing Alliances and Leadership Act of 2021' (CRUCIAL Act), which creates a 10-year exemption for member countries of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue”Australia, Japan, and India”from U.S. sanctions passed in 2017 that would undermine unity against China," the press release said.

If passed, the legislation would exempt India from sanctions that would typically be enacted as punishment for its decision to do business with the Russian military. The Biden administration is currently in the process of deciding whether it will sanction India over their 2018 decision to purchase Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.

Cruz is quoted as saying in the release that now would be the wrong time for the Biden administration to undo progress on the US-India relationship by imposing sanctions meant to deter Russia. Doing so would accomplish nothing except undermining shared security goals of combating China's aggression and forcing India to become dependent on China, Cruz added.