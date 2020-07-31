US Senators Introduce Bill to Authorize $300Mln in Ukraine Military Assistance - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) A bipartisan group of US senators have introduced a bill that would authorize $300 million each year in military aid to Ukraine, including lethal assistance, the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee said in a press release.

"Key provisions of the senators' legislation: Authorizes up to $300 million per year of foreign military financing to Ukraine, subject to certifications, including the authority to provide Ukraine with lethal military assistance," the release said on Thursday.