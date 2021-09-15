UrduPoint.com

US Senators Introduce Bill To Designate Taliban As Foreign Terrorist Entity

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 10:21 PM

A group of Republican US senators have introduced a bill that designates the Taliban (banned in Russia) as a foreign terrorist entity, Senator Marco Rubio said on Wednesday

"There is no doubt that a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan poses a direct threat to our national security interests and that of our allies and partners both in the middle East and in Central Asia," Rubio said in a statement.

The bill would sanction foreign individuals for providing support to the Taliban and requires the State Department to prepare a report within six months to determine whether the Taliban represents a significant threat with respect to narcotics trafficking.

Rubio accused President Joe Biden of conducting a disastrous military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"Unfortunately, there is no reason to think President Biden will treat the Taliban like the terrorists they are," Rubio said.

Congress should act decisively to deal with the situation and protect US national security, he added.

