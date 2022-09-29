US Senators Introduce Bill to End Aid to States Recognizing Russia Accession Referendums

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal introduced legislation on Thursday that would cut off US aid to any country that recognizes the results of referendums to incorporate four Ukrainian territories into Russia.

"Senator Graham and I are introducing today legislation that would very simply immediately require cutting off economic and military aid to any country that recognizes Vladimir Putin's illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine," Blumenthal said at a press conference.

He added the legislation would come in the forms of a standalone bill and an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act.