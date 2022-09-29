UrduPoint.com

US Senators Introduce Bill To End Aid To States Recognizing Russia Accession Referendums

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 09:29 PM

US Senators Introduce Bill to End Aid to States Recognizing Russia Accession Referendums

Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal introduced legislation on Thursday that would cut off US aid to any country that recognizes the results of referendums to incorporate four Ukrainian territories into Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal introduced legislation on Thursday that would cut off US aid to any country that recognizes the results of referendums to incorporate four Ukrainian territories into Russia.

"Senator Graham and I are introducing today legislation that would very simply immediately require cutting off economic and military aid to any country that recognizes Vladimir Putin's illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine," Blumenthal said at a press conference.

He added the legislation would come in the forms of a standalone bill and an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Polish Parliament Adopts Resolution Calling on EU ..

Polish Parliament Adopts Resolution Calling on EU to Stop Issuing Visas to Russi ..

1 minute ago
 Constable deprived of motorcycle at gunpoint

Constable deprived of motorcycle at gunpoint

2 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet approves country's largest initiat ..

Federal cabinet approves country's largest initiative of Living Indus: Sherry Re ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Russia Annexing Ukrainian Territory ..

UN Chief Says Russia Annexing Ukrainian Territory Has 'No Legal Value'

2 minutes ago
 US Army Major, Doctor Wife Charged in Plot to Give ..

US Army Major, Doctor Wife Charged in Plot to Give Russia Military Medical Info ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman takes notice of increasing dengu ..

Federal Ombudsman takes notice of increasing dengue cases

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.