US Senators Introduce Bill To End 'Warrant-Proof' Encryption

Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Three US senators in a joint statement announced that new legislation has been introduced designed to end warrant-proof encryption.

"Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and US Senators Tom Cotton and Marsha Blackburn today introduced the Lawful Access to Encrypted Data Act, a bill to bolster national security interests and better protect communities across the country by ending the use of 'warrant-proof' encrypted technology," the statement said on Tuesday.

The bill would require device manufacturers and service providers to assist law enforcement with accessing encrypted data if assistance would aid in the execution of the warrant, according to the release.

The release said bad actors exploit warrant-proof encryption to shield illegal activity including terrorism, child sexual abuse, and international drug trafficking.

