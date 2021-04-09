UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senators Introduce Bill To Establish Strategy, Objectives To Compete With China

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Senators Introduce Bill to Establish Strategy, Objectives to Compete With China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Ranking members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez and Jim Risch introduced on Thursday a comprehensive legislation laying out the principles, defining objectives and proposing a wide array of specific initiatives for the United States' strategic competition with China.

The 280-page bipartisan bill mandates the government to allocate sufficient funds and "properly align" the Federal budget to meet the challenge, appoint a senior official responsible for the matter in every federal agency, strengthen US alliances and partnerships with a focus on the Indo-Pacific and Europe.

"The introduction of this legislation is one important step towards ensuring the United States is postured to compete with China for decades to come," Risch said in a statement.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is expected to consider the Strategic Competition Act on April 14 at a markup session which precedes the full chamber deliberations.

The bill accuses China of leveraging its political, diplomatic, economic, military, technological and ideological power to become a strategic, near-peer global competitor of the United States.

"The current policies being pursued by the PRC threaten the future character of the international order and are shaping the rules, norms, and institutions that govern relations among states; will put at risk the ability of the United States to secure its national interests; will put at risk the future peace, prosperity, and freedom of the international community in the coming decades," the bill said.

The measure said the United States must adopt a policy of strategic competition with China as part of a broader strategic approach to the Indo-Pacific and the world to preserve a "free, open, democratic, inclusive, rules-based, stable, and diverse region," the bill added.

Among its multiple economic, military, diplomatic and humanitarian initiatives, the legislation calls for $300 million in annual appropriations "to counter the malign influence of the Chinese Communist Party globally."

The bill also recommends $655 million in Foreign Military Financing funding for the Indo-Pacific region. It advocates an enhanced partnership with Taiwan and expanded scope of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to scrutinizes transactions with China for potential security risks.

Related Topics

Senate World Europe China Budget United States Chamber April Government Million

Recent Stories

Tennis: Cagliari ATP results - 1st update

38 minutes ago

US Considering Sending Warships to Black Sea Amid ..

38 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccination registration to open for all ..

38 minutes ago

US State of California Budgets $536Bln for Upcomin ..

38 minutes ago

Explosive devices 'crush lives and end livelihoods ..

41 minutes ago

UK judge orders extradition of Vietnamese teen acc ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.